Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra to enter Mangaluru on Jan. 22

Through the Yatra, Congress party was highlighting the maladministration and corrupt practices of the ruling BJP party, said District Congress President K. Harish Kumar

January 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president K. Harish Kumar addressing a press meet in Mangaluru on Thursday, January 19.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president K. Harish Kumar addressing a press meet in Mangaluru on Thursday, January 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ of the Congress will enter Mangaluru on January 22 at 4 p.m. and a public meeting will be held at the Karavali Utsava grounds, said MLC and District Congress President K. Harish Kumar here on Thursday, January 19.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said the ruling BJP government has failed to govern the State in a proper way. While people are facing hardship because of the slowdown caused due to COVID-19, the Ministers and other BJP functionaries are accused of collecting commissions and are indulging in corrupt practices. Starting from students to the elderly, several sections of the society are affected by the maladministration of the State government.

Through Praja Dhwani Yatra, the Congress was highlighting the maladministration and corrupt practices of the ruling party. The Yatra was to foil the attempts by the BJP to raise communally sensitive issues to gloss over problems faced by people, he said.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC Secretary Roji M. John, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Campaign Committee Chief M.B. Patil, MLC B.K. Hariprasad and other senior leaders of the State will participate in the Yatra, Mr. Kumar said.

