Congress playing politics over newwaste management plan, says BJP

There is scope for modifications, says Sudhur Shetty Kannur

Whip in the Mangaluru City Corporation council Sudhir Shetty Kannur said here on Friday that the Congress has launched a negative campaign against the ₹52-crore waste management plan mooted by the civic body, with an ulterior motive. It is doing politics in the matter, he said.

Addressing presspersons, he said that only the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed plan has been prepared now. It has been approved by the council. If the plan is to become a reality, it has to pass through several levels of scrutiny at the government level. There is scope for modifications now and while inviting bids.

But the former Congress MLA from Mangaluru City South J.R. Lobo and the Opposition Congress Leader in the council A.C. Vinayraj have now begun a sullying campaign against the plan by drawing the name of Ramakrishna Mutt-promoted Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. unnecessarily. The leaders are doing politics in the matter, he reiterated.

He was responding to the media conference by the two Congress leaders in the city on Thursday. Both had questioned the model of the plan.

The whip said that if the performance of the agency awarded with the contract for collecting and transporting solid waste is poor, there is scope for cancelling the contract.

Mr. Kannur said that a public consultation meeting on the detailed project report has been called in the corporation on Monday where suggestions can be given before it is finalised.