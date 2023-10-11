Congress opposing NEP 2020 as part of political agenda, says Ganesh Karnik

October 11, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former MLC and convener of the People’s Forum for Karnataka Education Ganesh Karnik said here on Wednesday that the State government has talked about withdrawing the National Education Policy – 2020 in Karnataka, only as a part of its “political agenda” without making it clear what is wrong with the policy.

Addressing press persons, Mr. Karnik, who is also the State spokesperson of the BJP, said that the Congress leaders should substantiate their criticism that the policy is nothing but saffronisation.

“Let them come out clearly which is saffronisation in the policy,” he said.

Mr. Karnik said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar and Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa should go through the policy document of the NEP – 2020 in detail before opposing it.

He said that the Ministers have referred about formulating a State Education Policy. “Does removing four lessons from the Social Studies text book of Class VI constitute the formation of a State Education Policy?,” he questioned, stating that no committee of experts has been constituted to form the State Education Policy.

Mr. Karnik said that lessons have been removed not based on their merit but based on who wrote them.

The Congress is promoting a divisive mindset among children, he alleged.

