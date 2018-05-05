‘Congress’ minority appeasement has forced VHP to involve in campaigning’

Gopal, regional organising secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad for Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said on Thursday that too much appeasement of minorities by the Congress government has forced cadre of the VHP and affiliated units to actively involve themselves in the State election campaigning. Mr. Gopal told reporters that the cadre were actively involved in the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign. “The minority appeasement by the Siddaramaiah government has gone to a level that harms national security. The Congress has aligned with the Social Democratic Party of India, whose members are accused in some murders reported in the State. Hence, we are actively campaigning against the Congress,” he said.

He said that people have to vote for candidates who work in an unbiased manner for the development of the State and country. Voters should not accept money and other offers made by candidates and their supporters, he added.