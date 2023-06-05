June 05, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Mangaluru

Former Minister and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar said the BJP will launch an agitation if the Congress government attempts to withdraw the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

The Congress, Mr Kumar told reporters at Karkala on Monday, June 5, loves neither the nation nor the cow. “Whatever Indian ethos that are followed by people, the Congress hates them. Rescinding the cow slaughter prevention Act is one such example,” he said.

“Within 15 days of coming to the power, Congress ministers have been talking about withdrawal of the anti-cow slaughter act and revision of textbooks. These clearly indicate where the Congress government is headed.”

The former minister claimed that the erstwhile BJP government had introduced the anti-cow slaughter Act responding to the sentiments of the people.

“If the congress brings a Bill to rescind the anti-cow slaughter Act on the floor of the legislature, the BJP will opposite the same. The party will also launch a statewide agitation opposing any such move,” he said.