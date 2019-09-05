Congress leaders, workers protest Shivakumar’s arrest

Hundreds of Congress workers held a demonstration to protest against the arrest of the former Minister D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate even as miscreants pelted stones on a few buses in and around Mangaluru on Wednesday.

District Congress president and MLA K. Harish Kumar led the protesters outside the district office in the city. They shouted slogans against the governing Bharatiya Janata Party and criticised the arrest as “anti-democratic”.

Addressing the protesters, the former MLA J.R. Lobo said BJP leaders themselves had admitted that Mr. Shivakumar was arrested for protecting Congress MLAs from Gujarat in 2017. The party, under Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was making all attempts to silence the voice of the Opposition parties by such arrests, Mr. Lobo said.

He said despite Mr. Shivakumar cooperating with the ED during the investigation, he was arrested for non-cooperation and one fails to understand the reason behind the arrest. Though he complained of low blood pressure and high sugar levels, he was denied hospitalisation, the former MLA alleged. The arrest is nothing but a “murder of democracy”, he said.

The former MLC Ivan D’Souza termed the arrest as politics of vendetta and demanded the release of the former Minister forthwith.

Former MLAs K. Abhayachandra Jain and Shakuntala Shetty, zilla panchayat member Mamatha Gatti and other leaders were present.

Stones pelted

Meanwhile, miscreants pelted stones at three buses — two private and one KSRTC — in the city on Wednesday, damaging their windshields while three private buses parked on a petrol station premises at Kinnigoli, near here, were pelted stones on Tuesday night. No one was injured in the incidents, police said.

Mangaluru city Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said the police had stepped up security across the city to prevent any untoward incident. Those who had indulged in stone-throwing had been identified and they would be nabbed soon, he added.