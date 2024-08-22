Congress leaders trying to create unrest in State over Governor’s sanction to prosecute CM, allege BJP legislators

The BJP legislators from Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, August 22, demanded stern action by the State government against what they called “State-sponsored acts of Congress leaders” in trying to create unrest in the district and other parts of the State using the grant of prosecution sanction by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the BJP’s protest in front of Mini-Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru, over acts of Congress leaders to accuse the Governor, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said it was sad to see Congress leaders speak in a demeaning way against the Governor. “When similar sanction was given by the then Governor Hansraj Bharadwaj against the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, we did not resort to such brazen conduct,” he said. The police have not yet filed any case against the Congress leaders. “When I criticised Mr. D’Souza’s conduct, a complaint has been filed against me,” Mr. Kamath said.

Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said no case has so far been registered against Ivan D’Souza, Congress MLC, who threatened during the Congress protest to launch a Bangladesh-type agitation to oust the Governor. “Having seen backlash over his statement, he (Mr. D’Souza) is trying to get sympathy by staging a stone throwing incident at his (Mr. D’Souza’s) house (on Wednesday night),” Dr. Shetty said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No action has been taken against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan who has also talked about launching a Bangladesh-type agitation in the State. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has not been booked for his reported derogatory references to the Governor. “Mangaluru police booked a petty case in connection with stoning of the city bus following Congress protest on August 19 in which three Congress activists were arrested,” he said.

Pratapsimha Nayak, MLC, said it was strange to see the whole government machinery supporting Mr. D’Souza. Mr. D’Souza’s statement comes a few days after a statement by Congress leader Salman Khurshid of launching a Bangladesh-type agitation in India. KPCC general secretary Rakshit Shivaram recently spoke about launching of Bangladesh-type agitation to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Nayak said this was a clear case of ‘Government-sponsored’ acts of Congress leaders to instigate trouble across the State. The Government should be firm in acting against Congress leaders. Chief Minister Siddaramaih has no moral authority to cling on to the post, he said.

District BJP president Satish Kumpala and other BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to book a case under Sections 151 and 152 of Bharatiya Nayaa Sahnita against Mr. D’Souza and other Congress leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.