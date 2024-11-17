ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader’s son booked for causing man’s death by rash and negligent driving

Updated - November 17, 2024 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Though he fled the scene after causing the accident, withholding of the hit-and-run provision under the BNS, prevents the police from booking him for the offence

The Hindu Bureau

Prajval Shetty, son of Belapu Deviprasad Shetty. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Shirva police in Udupi district have booked Prajval Shetty, son of Congress leader Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, on the charge of rash and negligent driving on November 13, leading to the death of a person.

Mohammed Hussain, 39, son of Umarabba, a resident of Belapu, who was allegedly hit by Prajval’s four-wheeler died a day later at a Udupi hospital. Though Prajval fled the spot after causing the accident on Punchalakadu-Belapu Road, he was not booked under Section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita as the Central government has put its operation on hold.

The four-wheeler Prajval Shetty was driving on the day of the accident, November 13, according to the police. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Shirval police had initially booked him under the provisions of rash and negligent act and failure to inform the police, under the provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. Following the death of the victim on November 14, the police added Section 106 (1) of the BNS, causing death by rash and negligent act not amounting to homicide.

The police said the accused was secured and his vehicle as well as documents were seized. He was enlarged on station bail after giving a notice to appear before the police whenever required for investigation.

Soon after causing the accident at 5 a.m. on November 13, the accused neither stopped the vehicle and facilitated medical assistance to the victim nor informed the police. Later, he was admitted to the Udupi government hospital by passersby. The police identified the accused and the vehicle a day later. The Shirva police said they would complete the investigation and file the chargesheet at the earliest.

The father of the accused is also president of the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts. Mr. Deviprasad Shetty is also a director of the SCDCC Bank, Mangaluru.

