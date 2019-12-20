Congress leaders detained at Mangaluru Airport

Police at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday detained the Congress leaders from Bengaluru who arrived in the city to meet the families of two persons who had died in the violent incidents in Bunder area in the city on Thursday.
S. R. Patil, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, M. B. Patil, former Home Minister, K. R. Ramesh Kumar, former Speaker, and other Congress leaders Basavaraj Rayaraddy and V. S. Ugrappa were among those who were detained and prevented from going to the city.
Speaking to press persons at the airport, Mr. Patil said that detaining him amounted to breach of privilege as he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.
They were later taken to Bajpe police station. The airport is under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate where curfew is in force till December 22 midnight.
