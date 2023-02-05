Congress leaders ask party workers to keep aside differences and unite to take on BJP

February 05, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - NELYADI

The Congress resumed the second round of its Prajadhwani Yatra on the Coastal and Malnad belt of the State from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, with its leaders asking party workers to keep aside their differences and unite to take on the BJP which the leaders described as “corrupt, inactive, non-committed, ineffective and away from masses.”

Addressing the workers, senior leader of the party R. V. Deshpande who inaugurated the second leg of the yatra, said the coming Assembly election is a testing time for the Congress which once held sway over the coastal and malnad districts. “Forget the differences and unite to strengthen the party from the grass root level to take on the BJP,” he said.

Another senior leader of the party and Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader asked the workers to keep groupism away and become booth level leaders to ensure the victory of party candidates in the election.

Mr. Deshpande said the BJP was seeking votes on the basis of Hindutva, caste and religion which is not correct in a democracy. "It has no achievements to its credit to seek votes on the basis of developmental projects," he said.

The former Congress minister said the State and the country led by the “double engine BJP government” are reeling under inflation. The BJP has no concern for farmers or fishermen, and its government in the State wound up all “bhagya” schemes implemented by the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. “There is an atmosphere of fear in the country. Minorities are not able to live happily,” he said.

'Business Janata Party'

Another leader of the party Madhu Bangarappa called the BJP a “Business Janata Party.” It was the Congress which gave free power to farmers for the first time in Karnataka, he said.

The Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Saleem Ahmed said the Budget for 2023-24 to be presented by the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai will be a “farewell Budget” of the party in the State.

He said the Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the State and the party is confident that it will surpass the target, he said.

Former minister B. Ramanath Rai, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B. K. Hariprasad spoke. MLCs Manjunath Bhandary and K. Harish Kumar were present.

Later, the party held its meetings at Bellare, Guthigar and Sullia as part of the yatra.