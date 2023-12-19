Congress leader to lead protest against State government in Mangaluru

December 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ivan D’Souza-led Dakshina Kannada Zilla Karmika Parishat and State Bank Parisarada Vyparigala Souharda Okkoota have jointly called for a protest on Thursday against alleged failure of the State government to redress problems for shop owners and bus commuters being caused by the operation of city buses from the State Bank Bus Terminal in Mangaluru.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. D’Souza, the honorary president of THE two organisations, said the organisations have given enough representations about the problems to petty shop owners and bus commuters since city buses, mofussil and stage carriage buses started operating from State Bank bus terminus.

“During the Janaspandana programme (of Mayor) on Monday I spoke about the issue. I have brought the problem to the notice of District in-charge Minister (Dinesh Gundu Rao) too. But officials have failed to take any corrective action. Hence we have called for the protest outside the office of Police Commissioner on December 21,” Mr. D’Souza said.

When pointed that the protest will be against his own party’s government, Mr. D’Souza said the protest was apolitical and it was for the cause of people.

Mohammed Iqbal, vice president of State Bank Parisarada Vyaparigala Souharda Okkoota, said commuters are facing hardship for lack of shade, toilet and other basic facilities at the new bus terminus. School students are finding it hard to walk long distance from the bus terminus to their schools and colleges by braving the fast moving vehicles on widened Clock Tower-A.B. Shetty Circle -Hamilton Circle- Rao and Rao Circle-Clock Tower circular road.

Shopkeepers in the vicinity have also been affected following relocation of start of city buses from Hamilton Circle to State Bank bus terminus, he said.

Mr. D’Souza claimed stakeholders have not been consulted before relocation. “If government fails to redress problems of people, we will be forced to take legal recourse,” Mr. D’Souza said.

