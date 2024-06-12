ADVERTISEMENT

Congress is running a Taliban-type government in Karnataka, alleges R. Ashok BJP workers stabbed Mangaluru

Published - June 12, 2024 04:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Attack and stabbing of BJP workers at Boliyar on June 9 night was pre-planned, claims Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader R. Ashok was in Mangaluru to meet BJP workers who were stabbed on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok accused the Congress of running a ‘Taliban-type’ government in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 12, he addressed mediapersons after visiting the two BJP workers who are under treatment in the K. S. Hegde Hospital in Mangaluru after being stabbed at Boliyar, on June 9 night. The workers had been stabbed by a group while they are returning after celebrating the swearing-in of the NDA government.

Alleging that law and order in the State has completely collapsed, Mr. Ashok claimed that the attack on the BJP workers was pre-planned. It was an attempt to murder, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ashok said that the workers have been attacked for shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in front of a masjid. He questioned how the attackers could possess daggers if the attack was not pre-planned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If the attack was spontaneous, the attackers could have used some random sticks or could have assaulted by hand. But the attackers had daggers, which means it was a pre-planned attack,” he alleged.

Mr. Ashok said that police have filed a counter case against BJP workers only to weaken the main case of stabbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLAs will raise the stabbing incident in the coming session of the Legislative Assembly, he said. He demanded that the State Government bear the cost of treatment of the BJP workers.

The Leader of Opposition alleged that the Congress mindset is to support ‘Taliban-type’ activities.

“Goondas have festive time during the Congress rule,” he alleged.

The opposition leader claimed that crime rate in Karnataka has gone up by 40% after the Congress government took over in May 2023. “It appears that there is a Home Minister for every district,” he said.

He was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta, MLAs Y. Bharat Shetty, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Harish Poonja, U. Rajesh Naik, MLC Prathapsimha Nayak, and Dakshina Kannada BJP unit president Satish Kumpala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US