Congress is more into appeasement politics, alleges MLA

March 22, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA of Mangaluru City North, speaking at a press conference at Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on Friday.

Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA of Mangaluru City North, speaking at a press conference at Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The MLA of Mangaluru City North Y. Bharat Shetty alleged here on Friday that the Congress is more into appeasement politics and has ignored the development of the State.

Addressing presspersons at the BJP’s election office, the MLA said that the Congress was elected to power in the State by announcing guarantee schemes but has failed to implement them properly.

Dr. Shetty alleged that the Congress hesitated to take action against those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans inside the Vidhana Soudha but is eagerly filing cases against Hindutva activists under the Goonda Act. He alleged that law and order has collapsed in the State and the Congress has emptied the treasury for implementing its guarantee schemes.

The MLA said that people are migrating in the State due to drought and, he alleged, the government has failed to tackle the drought situation.

He alleged that the government diverted ₹11,000 crores meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for implementing the guarantee schemes.

The MLA alleged that the Congress government is following an “anti-Hindu policy” to appease minorities.

