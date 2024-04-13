GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress is into appeasement and vote bank politics even in matters like terrorism, alleges Araga Jnanendra

April 13, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader and former Home Minister Araga Jnenendra at a press conference in Udupi on Saturday, April 13.

BJP leader and former Home Minister Araga Jnenendra at a press conference in Udupi on Saturday, April 13. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

BJP leader and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra alleged on Saturday, April 13, that the Congress is into appeasement and vote bank politics even in matters like terrorism.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, he said that the Congress leaders and self-proclaimed intellectuals have resorted to being silent after the NIA arrested Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe bomber and mastermind in West Bengal.

Congress leaders are avoiding from making any comments on such terror acts as part of its appeasement and vote bank politics, he alleged.

Congratulating the NIA officials and other police involved in the arrest of Abdul Matheen Taha, mastermind in the Bengaluru cafe blast case and bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazeb the former Home Minister said that if people are living peacefully in the society the credit should go to the NIA and police.

The duo accused in cafe blast case were arrested when they were about to cross over to a neighbouring country, Mr. Jnanendra said. The NIA has proved that nobody can escape from the clutches of law after involving in terror acts.

Criticising the Congress, he said that earlier Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was in no mood to call the accused in the 2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case a terrorist. Initially, the Congress denied the pro-Pakistan slogan-raising incident in the corridors of Vidhan Soudha. The Congress leaders continued the same attitude when cafe blast happened in Bengaluru. They tried to paint it as a fallout incident of business rivalry.

To a question on K.S. Eshwarappa contesting as the rebel candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, he said that Mr. Eshwarappa has the option to withdraw his nomination, otherwise, his base will be known in the constituency.

