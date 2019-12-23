Mangaluru

Congress is instigating protestsagainst CAA: Vedavyas Kamath

D. Vedavyas Kamath

D. Vedavyas Kamath  

more-in

‘People should not get provoked by statements of Congress leaders’

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath has said that the Congress is directly responsible for the violence during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in the city on Thursday.

In a statement here on Sunday, the Member of the Legislative Assembly said that Mangaluru MLA from the Congress U.T. Khader had instigated the people to carry out the violent protests through his statement during a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on December 17 that “Karnataka will burn if the CAA is implemented in the State”.

The MLA said that the Congress leaders through their statements on CAA are disturbing harmony in society. People should not get instigated by the statements of the Congress leaders, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 1:15:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/congress-is-instigating-protestsagainst-caa-vedavyas-kamath/article30375350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY