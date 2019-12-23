Congress is instigating protestsagainst CAA: Vedavyas Kamath

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath has said that the Congress is directly responsible for the violence during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in the city on Thursday.

In a statement here on Sunday, the Member of the Legislative Assembly said that Mangaluru MLA from the Congress U.T. Khader had instigated the people to carry out the violent protests through his statement during a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on December 17 that “Karnataka will burn if the CAA is implemented in the State”.

The MLA said that the Congress leaders through their statements on CAA are disturbing harmony in society. People should not get instigated by the statements of the Congress leaders, he added.