Congress is instigating protestsagainst CAA: Vedavyas Kamath

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath has said that the Congress is directly responsible for the violence during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in the city on Thursday.
In a statement here on Sunday, the Member of the Legislative Assembly said that Mangaluru MLA from the Congress U.T. Khader had instigated the people to carry out the violent protests through his statement during a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on December 17 that “Karnataka will burn if the CAA is implemented in the State”.
The MLA said that the Congress leaders through their statements on CAA are disturbing harmony in society. People should not get instigated by the statements of the Congress leaders, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.