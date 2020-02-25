Congress is facing intellectual bankruptcy, says Kateel

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress ahead of the coming gram panchayat elections, State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Monday that the grand old party was facing intellectual bankruptcy and it was fomenting violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the country.

Addressing party workers at a function organised to install the new office-bearers of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, Mr. Kateel said that the Congress had become irrelevant as it had lost the confidence of people in the country.

He said that dynasty politics, craving for power, corruption and compromising with its grand old principles proved too costly for the party that it could not win enough seats to get recognised as an Opposition party during the last year’s Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Kateel said that the 135-year-old Congress was being headed by an interim president, Sonia Gandhi, now. The Congress could not get a president appointed to its Karnataka unit. Ever since the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress is still following dynasty leadership.

“How can a party (Congress) which is facing a leadership crisis both at the national and State levels can lead the country?” Mr. Kateel asked.

“Political power in the Congress was vested with its Ministers and MLAs. But in the BJP, the power is vested with its party workers,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP would and should continue its party worker-centric approach.

Otherwise, it would have to face the same situation like the Congress was facing now, he added.

The BJP State president said that the Congress was indulging in negative campaigning on the CAA in the country by instigating protesters.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted to give Indian citizenship to minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Congress leader, late Indira Gandhi, too wanted it. But the Congress of today could not make the aspirations of its own leaders a reality. The slogans of the Congress were for its leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, late Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and not for India.

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP should win 80 % of seats in the coming gram panchayat elections in the State.