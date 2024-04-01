Congress is anti-women, alleges BJP

April 01, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP alleged on Monday that the State government led by the Congress is anti-women.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi the spokesperson of the Udupi district unit of the party Geethanjali M. Suvarna alleged that the Congress has adopted an anti-women policy.

“The Congress has ventured into an act of removing mangalasutra and toe rings of women,” she alleged, claiming that the government has made women remove these items while writing examinations. This is an insult to women who will teach a lesson to Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections, she said.

Ms. Suvarna alleged that the Congress is into appeasement politics.

Referring to an incident at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district in December, 2023, in which a woman was allegedly assaulted before being tied to a pole and partially stripped after her son eloped with a girl he was in love with, Ms. Suvarna alleged that women have no protection under Congress rule in the State.

She said that the recent statements by Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Supriya Shrinate reflected the anti-woman mindset of the Congress leaders.

