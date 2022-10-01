Congress is a ship without a captain to navigate, says Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday that the Congress is a ship without a captain to navigate.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, she said that the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given scope for the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to turn the State as its financial hub.

She said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is into appeasement politics. The PFI grew strong because Mr. Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister withdrew cases booked against PFI activists, she said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has corroborated documents for the last three years to substantiate its conclusion that the PFI was an organisation engaged in terrorism activities. The PFI members are involved in the murder of Hindutva activists.

If found necessary, the Election Commission of India may take the necessary steps against the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), as it is a political party, she said.

The Minister said that PFI activists who are part of SDPI are also being investigated and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has delegated the responsibility of implementing the ban on the PFI and its affiliates to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts and the property of PFI activists are being seized now, she said.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, the Minister said that Congress leaders should conduct a yatra where they had divided the country. ‘‘Who is responsible for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)?’’ she asked.

The Congress should conduct Bharat Jodo Yatra in POK and on the borders of Pakistan, China and Bangladesh, she added.