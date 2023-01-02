Congress is a party of terrorists, alleges Nalin Kumar Kateel

January 02, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sounding the election bugle, president of Karnataka unit of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged here on Monday that the Congress “is a party of terrorists.”

“The synonym for terrorism is Congress. It is anti-national and is intellectually bankrupt,” he alleged while addressing the party workers at the launch of “booth vijay abhiyan” of the party to activate the booth level workers to face the coming Assembly election.

Referring to the recent statement of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar over the pressure cooker blast in an autorickshaw incident in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022, Mr. Kateel alleged that Mr. Shivakumar is in favour of terrorists.

Mr. Kateel, also the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, alleged that if the Congress returned to power in Karnataka under the leadership of Mr. Shivakumar, it will nurture terrorism.

While addressing press persons in Bengaluru on December 15, 2022 Mr. Shivakumar had asked whether the Mangaluru blast was an act of terror like in Mumbai, Delhi, Pulwama or Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP government highlighted the blast to divert the attention of people from the ‘vote gate’ and to exploit people’s sentiments for its political gains in the 2023 Assembly elections and hush up lapses in the administration, Mr. Shivakumar had said.

While addressing the party workers here on Monday, Mr. Kateel alleged, “If the Congress came to power, terrorism will thrive in Karnataka.”

“Whether people of Karnataka want Nava Karnataka or a Karnataka with terrorists,” he asked the party workers.

Mr. Kateel said that if the Congress returned to power, it will repeal the anti-conversion law and anti-cow slaughter law.

The activists of banned Popular Front of India will return to prominence, he said.

The BJP State president alleged that the Congress is a party full of corruption. “It is the ‘pitamaha’ of corruption,” he alleged.

Mr. Kateel said that the Congress in the State will get itself divided into three groups before the coming Assembly elections.

At one point, Mr. Kateel said that the Congress leader Siddaramaiah will go to jail before the elections as scams involving Mr. Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, will be brought out.