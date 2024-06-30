Congress interested in politics over having more Dy. CMs and ignoring development, says MP

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, said on Saturday that the Congress in the State, which has been ignoring development projects, has indulged in politics over who all should be made the Deputy Chief Minister and debated over changing the Chief Minister.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi after inspecting the railway overbridge (RoB) project at Indrali, the MP said that senior Congress members themselves are saying that except for the Chief Minister all ruling party MLAs should be made the Deputy Chief Minister to douse the differences of opinion.

Mr. Poojary alleged that the government had lost control over the administrative affairs in the State. Statements by pontiffs of mutts over changing the Chief Minister have impacted the administration in the state.

“It appears that the Congress government in the State will not last long,” he said, and added people’s issues like scarcity of hostel seats, misappropriation of funds that was meant to be distributed to Scheduled Caste are all ignored.

Referring to the scam in Valmiki Development Corporation, Mr. Poojary said that the BJP has already sought a CBI probe into it.

In NEET fiasco, the government has already ordered for a CBI investigation. The Opposition parties unnecessarily created uproar in the Parliament and forced for adjournment of the session. The Congress is unnecessarily making the furore, he said.

Referring to the RoB project, Mr. Poojary said that officials have promised that the project will be over by September 15. If rains affected the works the project would be over by September end. Mescom officials promised to shift the electricity poles in the project area by July 2.

