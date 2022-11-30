Congress in MCC council opposes move to install Shivaji’s statue at Pumpwell

November 30, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Opposition Congress in Mangaluru City Corporation council on Wednesday opposed the consent given by the council in its last meeting to spare the corporation’s land near Indira Canteen at Pumpwell Junction for installing the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maratha Association, Mangaluru.

In addition to the association, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath had appealed to the civic body to permit the installation of the statue by allotting the land. According to Mr. Kamath, the statue of Shivaji mounted on a horse will be installed at Pumpwell.

An agenda tabled in the council on the same in October’s meeting said that the association has agreed to bear the entire cost of installing the statue and would maintain it. Shivaji as a king had sacrificed his life by fighting against the invaders.

As the council meeting began, the Leader of the Opposition Naveen R. D’Souza questioned the relevance of installing the statue of Shivaji in the city. Referring to Karnataka-Maharashtra border case, Mr. D’Souza said it is not appropriate for the council, led by the BJP, to give its consent at this situation. Instead the statue of local leaders who have made significant contribution for the growth of the region, the statue of freedom fighters and for example that of legendary heroes of Tulu folklore Koti and Chennaya could be established as the Brahma Baidarkala Garadi where Koti and Chennaya are being worshipped is nearby Pumpwell, he said.

Another Congress councillor and a former Mayor M. Shashidhar Hegde said that the council should not take a decision based purely on sentiments. “Sentiment based administration is not correct,” he said echoing the argument of Mr. D’Souza.

Countering the arguments of the Congress councillors, some of the BJP members said that Shivaji was a national leader who fought for the independence of the country. His contribution cannot be narrowed down to the ongoing Karnataka-Maharashtra case and his fight against the invaders should be viewed from a broader perspective, they said.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the objection of the Congress to the decision taken by the council should be recorded.

Responding to it, Mayor Jayananda Achan agreed to record the objection before ratifying the decisions taken at the last meeting of the council.

Council pays tributes

Earlier, the council paid tributes to senior Yakshagana artiste and former MLA of erstwhile Surathkal constituency Kumble Sundar Rao who passed away in the city in the early hours on November 30. It observed a one minute silence to condole his death.

Cooker explosion

The council expressed its concern over the cooker explosion in an autorickshaw near Kankanady in the city on November 19. Condemning it, some of the members said that the reports that the explosion has links with terrorist activities is a matter of concern.