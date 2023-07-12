Congress holds silent protests across DK, Udupi districts

July 12, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress workers on Wednesday held silent protests across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

In the protest held at Rajaji Park in front of the Town Hall in the city, former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo said the protest was held to condemn the way the Central government was stifling the functioning of Mr. Gandhi, who was striving for peace and preservation of democratic values in the country.

Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha without proper inquiry. The Congress leader was not given freedom to move freely in riot affected areas in Manipur, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president for Awad Region Nakul Dubey said the party is exploring legal options of questioning the disqualification in the Supreme Court.

The protest by the Bantwal and the Panemangaluru Congress units in front of the mini Vidhana Soudha in B.C. Road was led by former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai.

Similar protests were held in Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, Kadaba and Ullal.

The Congress workers held protest in front of Gandhi Chowk in Ajjarkadu in Udupi. Addressing the protesters, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary M.A. Gafoor said the Central government has ensured disqualification of Mr. Gandhi from Lok Sabha by using his conviction in the defamation case for use of ‘Modi’ in his speech.

This was done to prevent Mr. Gandhi from speaking against anti-people actions of Central government, he said.

