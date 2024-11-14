Congress hindering tourism development in Karkala by meddling with Parashuram statue issue, says Sunil Kumar

Karkala MLA and former Minister V. Sunil Kumar, who came under fire as local Congress leaders in Karkala raised concerns over the authenticity of the 33-ft. Parashuram bronze statue, accused local Congress leaders and the State government of hindering a popular tourism project of Karkala for the past year.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar said the Parashuram theme park at Ummikal Hills near Karkala was a vital project to promote regional tourism in Karkala. The government had given administrative approval by sanctioning ₹11.05 crore for the project.

He said: “Those travelling from Dharmasthala to Udupi could spend time at the theme park. But Congress leaders from Karkala and the State government are standing in the way of this tourism development project purely for political reasons. As a result, the grant of ₹4.33 crore is not yet released.”

Mr. Kumar said sculptor Krishna Naik, who was arrested by the police based on a private complaint by Nallur Krishna Shetty, had only asked the district administration’s permission to change the alignment in the statue as per the experts’ report from National Institute of Technology, Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal. The district administration then gave permission and the statue was disassembled.

But Congress leaders in Karkala created a furore by stating that bronze was not used in the statue, he said. Presenting a set of documents to reporters to support his claim, Mr. Kumar said that the Tourism Department had to release ₹6.5 crore for the project, but it released only ₹2.67 crore so far. Considering the current financial condition of the State government, the remaining amount may not be released.

With all this, the government has blocked tourism development in the region, he charged. Refuting all allegations against him of engaging in corruption, the MLA said the bronze statue was removed by the sculptor only to be erected again with some minor alignment changes, as suggested by NITK engineers.