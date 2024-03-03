ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has soft corner towards those indulging in anti-social activities, claims BJP

March 03, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP alleged here on Sunday that the Congress has a soft corner towards those who indulge in anti-social and terrorist activities.

Addressing presspersons, State president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha Raghu Koutilya said that even before the inquiry into Vidhana Soudha’s pro-Pakistan slogan shouting case could make any headway, some of the Congress leaders argued that no such incident took place.

He said that quoting a report by forensic experts some media reports have said that slogans were indeed raised.

“It showed that the Congress stands as a backbone to support those who indulged in terrorism and anti-social activities,” Mr. Koutilya alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru shows that the law and order situation in the State has collapsed, he said adding that it is also an administrative failure in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US