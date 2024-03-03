Congress has soft corner towards those indulging in anti-social activities, claims BJP

March 03, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP alleged here on Sunday that the Congress has a soft corner towards those who indulge in anti-social and terrorist activities.

Addressing presspersons, State president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha Raghu Koutilya said that even before the inquiry into Vidhana Soudha’s pro-Pakistan slogan shouting case could make any headway, some of the Congress leaders argued that no such incident took place.

He said that quoting a report by forensic experts some media reports have said that slogans were indeed raised.

“It showed that the Congress stands as a backbone to support those who indulged in terrorism and anti-social activities,” Mr. Koutilya alleged.

The Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru shows that the law and order situation in the State has collapsed, he said adding that it is also an administrative failure in the State.

