Congress has failed to fulfil promises made by Rahul Gandhi to fishermen: D. Vedavyas Kamath

October 07, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

In the last four months, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has failed to fulfil even one of the promises made by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to fishermen during the Assembly elections campaign, said Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kamath said during an election rally in Udupi, Mr. Gandhi announced ₹10 lakh life insurance coverage to each fishermen. He also announced about giving 500 litres of diesel every day to fishermen with subsidy of ₹25 per litre. He also announced launch of sea ambulance for rescue of fishermen trapped mid-sea.

Mr. Gandhi had assured fishermen of all facilities on a par with farmers. He had also assured of solving the problem of dredging near fishing harbour.

So far the government has failed to implement none of these assurances. The Congress government announcement in the Budget of giving ₹3 lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen has remained on paper and no scheme to this effect has been announced so far, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government had shown its commitment to fishermen by setting apart in the Budget, which was released in February 2023, a sum of ₹40 crore for giving financial aid of ₹50,000 to each fisherman for installation of diesel/petrol engine to country boats. The Siddaramaiah government brought down the allocation from ₹40 crore to ₹20 crore in its Budget. The government has not made any allocation for the project of fitting mechanised fishing boats with global positioning system of ISRO, which would make it easy to track movement of fishing boats in the deep sea.

Under the Matsya Ashraya scheme, the BJP government proposed in its Budget to build houses for houseless fishermen. The Congress government’s Budget is silent on this. The BJP government’s Budget had proposed setting up of shrimp culture clusters in Yadgir, Raichur, and Ballari districts for encouraging export of shrimp. The Congress government has totally sidelined this project in its Budget, he said.

The Union government is serving fishermen in a better way. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mastya Sampada Yojana, ₹16.77 crore has been spent in Dakshina Kannada on purchase of two-wheelers and three-wheelers for selling fish, construction, and renovation of ice plants and purchase of deep sea fishing boats.

Under the new Pradhan Mantri Vishwa Karma Yojana, fishermen will get assistance for boat building and weaving fishnets, Mr. Kamath said.

