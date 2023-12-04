ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has failed to enter the final: Kateel

December 04, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP workers celebrating their party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh assembly elections, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said results of the Assembly elections in four States show the faith that people have reposed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Kateel said the BJP has secured a clear majority in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Reacting to statement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders that the elections in five States was the semifinals, Mr. Kateel said the results show the failure of the Congress to enter the final.

Victory in the three States has given strength to the BJP to retain power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections. Nothing can prevent Mr. Modi from becoming Prime Minster for the third term, Mr. Kateel said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said the results have shown that the country does not need the false guarantees of the Congress. Voters have understood the way the Congress government has imposed conditions to deny benefits of four guarantees in Karnataka. The voters have given a clear message to the Congress, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said the results clearly show voters preference for the nation’s growth and nationality over guarantees.

Several BJP party workers took part in victory celebrations outside the party election office in Mangaluru on Sunday evening.

