HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress has failed to enter the final: Kateel

December 04, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers celebrating their party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh assembly elections, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

BJP workers celebrating their party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh assembly elections, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said results of the Assembly elections in four States show the faith that people have reposed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Kateel said the BJP has secured a clear majority in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Reacting to statement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders that the elections in five States was the semifinals, Mr. Kateel said the results show the failure of the Congress to enter the final.

Victory in the three States has given strength to the BJP to retain power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections. Nothing can prevent Mr. Modi from becoming Prime Minster for the third term, Mr. Kateel said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said the results have shown that the country does not need the false guarantees of the Congress. Voters have understood the way the Congress government has imposed conditions to deny benefits of four guarantees in Karnataka. The voters have given a clear message to the Congress, he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said the results clearly show voters preference for the nation’s growth and nationality over guarantees.

Several BJP party workers took part in victory celebrations outside the party election office in Mangaluru on Sunday evening.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.