Congress has entered into internal pact with SDPI to face Lok Sabha elections, alleges BJP MLA

Bharat Shetty further alleges that Congress is facing anti-incumbency in Karnataka as it has failed to deliver in all fronts of the administration. It has not yet come out from the mood of last year’s Assembly elections and the party is not prepared to face the polls

April 11, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday, April 11.

Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday, April 11. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The BJP alleged here on Thursday, April 11, that Congress has entered into an internal pact with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to face the Lok Sabha election in Dakshina Kannada.

Addressing presspersons, Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said SDPI is the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The SDPI had contested the last two Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada and emerged third. It is not contesting the April 26 election in the constituency.

“If the move of the Congress is observed, it appears that the grand old party has entered into an internal pact with the SDPI unable to face the coming elections,” Dr. Shetty alleged.

The MLA alleged that the Congress is facing anti-incumbency in the State as it has failed to deliver in all fronts of the administration. It has not yet come out from the mood of last year’s Assembly elections and the party is not prepared to face the Lok Sabha elections. It is facing a leadership crisis. The party has indulged in divide and rule of society.

Dr. Shetty alleged that development project in the State have to come to a standstill. “No foundation stone for any new project has been laid in any Assembly constituency,” he alleged.

The MLA alleged that none of the projects announced in the 2023-24 Budget has become a reality. The State government is only speaking about it guarantee schemes and nothing else.

Dr. Shetty claimed that the power production in the State has come down and hence the State is facing electricity crisis.

The MLA exuded confidence that the BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta would win the election in Dakshina Kannada with a margin of over three lakh votes.

