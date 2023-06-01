Congress has deceived people by not implementing guarantees as promised: Kateel

June 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

:

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged here on Thursday that the Congress has deceived the people of the State by not implementing the five guarantees it assured to the voters before the Assembly elections.

Speaking to presspersons Mr. Kateel said the Congress had promised that it would implement the guarantees within 24 hours of coming to power. But, even 20 days later, it has not implemented the guarantees, he said.

“The Congress is a party of liars, deceivers, cheaters, and fraudsters,” Mr. Kateel alleged. He said the Congress should apologise to the people for not being able to make its guarantees a reality. It has failed to chalk out the guidelines for offering the guarantees. Now, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has realised that it is difficult to implement them. The Finance Department has also conveyed this to the government, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that people in many parts of the State have expressed their anguish over the party’s confusing and misleading statements related to free travel in KSRTC buses and free power supply. While promising unemployment allowance to the youth, the Congress did not impose any conditions. Now, it is saying that it is applicable to those who passed out from 2022-23, he said.

“The BJP will launch an agitation if the Congress government imposes any conditions while implementing the guarantees,” he reiterated.