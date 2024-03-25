GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress govt. projecting Central schemes as its own, alleges BJP

March 25, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP SC Morcha State spokesperson Shivashankar speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday, March 25.

BJP SC Morcha State spokesperson Shivashankar speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday, March 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP alleged on Monday, March 25, that the Congress-led State government is projecting some of the Union government’s schemes by labelling them as its own.

Addressing presspersons Shivashankar, spokesperson, State Scheduled Caste Morcha of the BJP, said that the Union government is disbursing 22 lakh tonnes of rice to the State government every month under the food security scheme. But the Congress government is distributing the same rice to people by labelling them as “anna bhagya.”

Mr. Shivashankar alleged that the State is using Union government grants for implementing its guarantee schemes.

He claimed that the country witnessed an overall development in the past a decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union government led by the BJP should return to power to take the country further forward.

The Jandhan, Ujwala, and Swachh Bharat programmes of the Union government have lifted the standard of living of many people. The incentives of the government are being credited directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries without any middlemen, he said.

Mr. Shivashankar said that the respect for the country worldwide has gone up under the leadership of Mr. Modi.

