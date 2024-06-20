Congress govt. is arm twisting common people by hiking sales tax on diesel and petrol, says Captain Brijesh Chowta

Lok Sabha member elect from Dakshina Kannada Captain Brijesh Chowta said on Thursday, June 20, that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is arm twisting common people of Karnataka by hiking sales tax on diesel and petrol.

The arm-twisting is because people supported the BJP and Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Captain Chowta was speaking during the road-block protest organised by the BJP, at PVS Junction, against hiking the sales tax.

The State government increased sales tax on petrol and diesel by 3.92% and 4.1%, respectively, with effect from Saturday, making both fuels costlier by about ₹3 a litre.

The Member of Parliament elect said that the State government hiked the sales tax as a punishment for people who supported Hindutva, BJP, and Modi in the elections. The Congress which lost the elections is desperate and has now begun looting people, he alleged.

He said that increase in fuel prices is an injustic done, and has hit common people hard.

Captain Chowta said that unable to continue its guarantee programmes, the Congress government has begun looting people.

Later in his post on X, Captain Chowta said: “Home Minister G. Parameshwara has ordered police to lathi charge protesting (BJP) workers for asking questions. But they should know that selfless karyakartas won’t get bogged down by such cowardly threats and misuse of power. We won’t stop until you pay the price and apologise to Karnataka.”

Speaking at the protest, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South said that on the one hand, Mr. Siddaramaiah has been stating that the State is not facing any financial crisis and the government treasury is full. At the same time, the government has increased fuel prices. If the treasury is full why did the government increased the sales tax on fuel, he questioned.

Mr. Kamath claimed that the prices of essential commodities have risen to 30% after increasing the sales tax.

Highway block protest

Meanwhile, at the highway block protest organised by the BJP at Kulai, Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said that if the government did not roll back the hike, the BJP might have to call for Dakshina Kannada district bandh.

The prices of vegetables and other essential commodities have gone up now.

The MLA claimed that the government has gone bankrupt and is not been able to pay the salaries of its employees. Development projects in Assembly constituencies have come to a standstill.

The law and order in the State has collapsed, he alleged.