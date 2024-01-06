GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress following ‘anti-Hindu policy’, alleges Ashok

January 06, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok alleged on Saturday that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was exhibiting its “anti-Hindu” policies.

Addressing BJP workers at a meeting at the party office in Udupi, Mr. Ashok alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah in his previous stint as Chief Minister too had adopted the same approach. The same was being continued now.

Mr. Ashok alleged that the Congress was following the divide-and-rule policy which it inherited from the British. Now the Congress was trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims as it feared that even the Muslims were distancing themselves from it. “The Congress is desperate today to woo a particular community people,” he said.

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah was trying to bring the morale of BJP workers down by harassing them. But the Congress would not win any Lok Sabha seat in the coming election in the State, he claimed.

