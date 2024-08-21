Congress files complaint against Mangaluru City South MLA

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint against D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, accusing him of instigating Hindus against Ivan D’Souza, MLC, while the city police are yet to get legal opinion on complaints by the BJP against the MLC over his statement of launching a Bangladesh-like agitation to oust Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

In the complaint filed at the Barke police station, president of District Congress IT wing Alison D’Cunha alleged that Mr. Kamath, during his interaction with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on August 19, reportedly stated that Hindus will not spare Mr. D’Souza for his statement against Mr. Gehlot. Mr. Kamath reportedly sought support of the city police on the issue as Hindus supported the city police during the agitation related to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mr. D’Cunha alleged that Mr. Kamath misinterpreted the statement of Mr. D’Souza during a Congress protest on August 19, and has issued a statement to create friction among communities. Mr. D’Cunha sought registration of a FIR against Mr. Kamath. Mr. D’Cunha enclosed with the complaint a pen drive containing footage of interaction and reports in newspapers.

Complaints against MLC

Meanwhile, a group of BJP workers led by District BJP Yuva Morcha president Nandan Mallya came to the Barke station on Wednesday to enquire whether the complaint filed against the MLC on August 19 was registered.

BJP District Minority Morcha member Shah Nawaz, Ashoknagar resident Akhilesh Shetty, the VHP, and BJP Surathkal Yuva Morcha member Sakshat Shetty have also filed separate complaints against the MLC. The BJP Mangaluru North Mandal SC Morcha representatives filed a complaint against the MLC and Congress workers at Surathkal police station on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said complaints against Mr. D’Souza and Mr. Kamath have been clubbed. Action on the complaints will be taken following legal opinion.

Mr. Mallya told reporters that it is strange that the Mangaluru police, who secured quick legal opinion to book cases against Mr. Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, in a different case sometime ago, were dragging their feet in getting legal opinion on registering complaint against Mr. D’Souza.

“If the police fail to register the complaints by Thursday evening, the yuva morcha will launch an agitation,” he said.

District Congress president K. Harish Kumar on Wednesday defended Mr. D’Souza and said the latter’s statement on August 19 has been misunderstood. He claimed that Mr. D’Souza in fact wanted to prevent a Bangladesh-like agitation in connection with the Governor’s grant of prosecution sanction against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

