‘Congress did not allow debate on anti-cow slaughter Bill’

MLC K. Prathap Simha Nayak said here on Friday that the Congress did not allow a debate on The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2020 which was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote a few days ago.
Addressing presspersons, the MLC said that the government was ready to discuss the Bill in detail. But the Opposition Congress created a ruckus in the House, tore the copies of the Bill and its members protested in the Well of the House without wanting to discuss it. In such circumstances, the Bill was passed by voice vote inevitably, he said.
The conduct of the Congress members in the House was not in good taste, he said.
Mr. Nayak said that the BJP had promised in its election manifesto that it would bring a law to prevent cow slaughter. Now it has fulfilled its promise.
The MLC said that about 400 organisations in the State wanted the government to bring out legislation to prevent cow slaughter.
