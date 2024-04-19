Congress conspiring to divide the country again based on religion, caste and geographical considerations: Meenakshi Lekhi

April 19, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday, April 19, alleged that the Congress was conspiring to divide the country again based on religion, caste and geographical considerations.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Ms. Lekhi said the Congress has promised in its manifesto to provide ₹1 lakh a year to poor women. The party was attempting to fool the poor women without any thoughts about arranging ₹70 lakh crore a year to fulfil this guarantee, she said.

Ms. Lekhi claimed that the people of the country would vote for the BJP to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third term to carry forward the development works initiated during the last 10 years. Making India the third biggest economic power in the world was the ‘Modi Guarantee’.

She said the participation and share of women in various fronts has increased with over 9 crore women becoming members of self-help groups. The BJP has plans to make three crore Lakhpati Deedi. Pride and honour of Indian women has increased during the Modi regime, she said adding many women have come out as entrepreneurs. She said during the 10-year rule of the BJP, 90% success was achieved in Swachch Bharat, Ayushman Bharat reached 55 crore people, free ration reached 80 crore people, 3 crore people got shelters under Pradhani Avas scheme while 25 crore people got piped water supply.

Ms. Lekhi alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka did not take any action against the Social Democratic Party of India and the Popular Front of India that reportedly have nexus with anti-social elements. Instead of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 for the overall improvement of the education sector, the Karnataka government was implementing State Education Policy thus playing politics in education.

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambarish said lies and self-aggrandisement do not last long; the country’s future and development are important. She said India should become Vikasit Bharat by 2017 as contemplated by Mr. Modi.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, Udupi District BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura and others were present.

During the day, Ms. Lekhi and Ms. Sumalatha inaugurated a women’s convention organised by the Udupi District BJP Maila Morcha at Uppor. The programme was presided by Morcha president Sandhya Ramesh and attended by BJP leaders.

