Congress confident of winning over 150 seats in upcoming polls, says Saleem Ahmed

December 26, 2022 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

As part of party’s strategy to win more than 150 seats in the ensuing Assembly elections, the Congress party will hold programmes from December 30 that are related to burning issues concerning Karnataka State, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Saleem Ahmed here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Ahmed said a convention regarding Krishna Basin Water Dispute will be held in Vijayapura on December 30. This will be followed by convention on Kalasa-Banduri Water Project in Hubballi on January 2, and a SC-ST meeting in Chitradurga on January 8. A bus yatra will start from Belagavi on January 11 and it will cover 20 districts, including Dakshina Kannada when it will enter Mangaluru on January 22. Maladministration, 40% commission, inflation, poor road infrastructure and other issues will be highlighted during the yatra. “We are confident of party returning to power in the ensuring Assembly polls in the State,” he said.

The party has initiated the process of finalising candidates. As many as 1,350 applications seeking party ticket have been filed for 224 constituencies. The district Congress units will go through the applications and send report recommending the names to the KPCC. The KPCC would announce the party candidates for 150 seats by January 15, 2023, he said.

Condoled

Earlier, a delegation led by Congress led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Saleem Ahmed and former Union Minister Rehman Khan called on the family members of Abdul Jaleel, who was murdered on December 24.

In a communique, the Dakshina Kannada Pradesh Congress Committee said the delegation has appealed the State government to pay at the earliest compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family of Mr. Jaleel. It has also asked the Government to take serious view of the murder and invoke provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to ensure that perpetrators undergo stringent punishment, the communique stated.

District Congress President K. Harish Kumar, former MLAs. B. Ramanath Rai and Mohiuddin Bawa, and former MLC Ivan D’Souza, were part of the delegation.