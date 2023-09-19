HamberMenu
Congress complains that timings of Bengaluru-Mysuru-Murdeshwar Express are not convenient for passengers

They want train be operated till Karwar with a timetable convenient to passengers. Alternatively, BJP MPs can get the Railway Ministry to introduce a new train between Bengaluru and Karwar via Mysuru

September 19, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kundapura Block Congress has complained that timings of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Express (16585/586) to Murdeshwar are inconvenient for passengers beyond Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Kundapura Block Congress has said timings of the extended Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Express (Train 16585/586) to Murdeshwar are inconvenient for passengers travelling beyond Mangaluru.

Block Congress president Kanmakki Hariprasad Shetty said Train No. 16585 leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.40 a.m., reaches Udupi around 11 a.m., Kundapura at 11.54 a.m., and Murdeshwar at 1.35 p.m. This kind of delay is unacceptable as the train can reach Murdeshwar within three hours from Mangaluru Central.

On the return trip, the train leaves Murdeshwar at 2.10 p.m., departs Kundapura at 3.10 p.m. and Udupi at 3.50 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 6.25 p.m. The train leaves Mangaluru Central at 6.35 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 7.15 a.m.

Mr. Shetty said the departure timing of the train is not convenient for passengers. The train should leave Murdeshwar in the evening.

Mr. Shetty accused the BJP is resorting to gimmicks by re-starting the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Kannur/Karwar train that was cancelled while introducing the Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express via Padil bypass without a halt in Mangaluru. While BJP MPs claim it is a gift to coastal people on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, he said the Railway Ministry is not able to run the train till Karwar.

He demanded that the train be operated till Karwar with a timetable convenient to passengers. Alternatively, he challenged BJP MPs to get the Railway Ministry to introduce a new train between Bengaluru and Karwar via Mysuru.

