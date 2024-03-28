Congress cheated youth in Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme, alleges BJP MLA

March 28, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - MANGALURU

Harish Poonja, BJP MLA, claimed here on Wednesday that 5.2 lakh youth graduated in the State during 2022-23. Of them, only 3,500 youth have got financial assistance under Yuva Nidhi, a guarantee scheme of the Congress-led State government.

Addressing presspersons, he alleged that the Congress thus has cheated the youths and it should apologise youth for the same. Mr. Poonja said that the Congress is scared of youth as, he claimed, a majority of them are favouring return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term.

The MLA calimed that the unemployment rate came down by 4.7 % during the last 10-year rule of the NDA government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.