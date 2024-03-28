ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cheated youth in Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme, alleges BJP MLA

March 28, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Harish Poonja, MLA, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Harish Poonja, BJP MLA, claimed here on Wednesday that 5.2 lakh youth graduated in the State during 2022-23. Of them, only 3,500 youth have got financial assistance under Yuva Nidhi, a guarantee scheme of the Congress-led State government.

Addressing presspersons, he alleged that the Congress thus has cheated the youths and it should apologise youth for the same. Mr. Poonja said that the Congress is scared of youth as, he claimed, a majority of them are favouring return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term.

The MLA calimed that the unemployment rate came down by 4.7 % during the last 10-year rule of the NDA government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US