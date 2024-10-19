Congress certain about winning Legislative Council byelections: Laxmi Hebbalkar

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi district in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday said Congress candidate S. Raju Poojary is certain to win the ensuing byelections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities’ constituency.

The BJP believes it will win the elections, but this overconfidence could boomerang, she told reporters after an election meeting at the district Congress office in Udupi. The Congress has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the victory of Mr. Poojary, the Minister said.

Stating that there was pro-Congress wave for the elections in the coast, Ms. Hebbalkar said Mr. Poojary carries immense reputation among the electorate as he rose in the cadre from the grassroots. He has been a hardcore Congressman. The Congress has every possibility of winning the election, Ms. Hebbalkar said.

The party was facing the byelection in the background of pro-people programmes of the government, the Minister said exuding the confidence that the five guarantees would not let down the party. Ms. Hebbalkar said it was the Congress that had strengthened the Panchayat Raj system, because of which every gram panchayat gets ₹2 crore grant every year through the employment guarantee scheme.

Ms. Hebbalkar said the byelection was significant for the Congress politically. If the cadres work honestly and approach every voter personally, Mr. Poojary could win without doubt.

Earlier, the Minister addressed party leaders and workers at the meeting.