Congress can ensure equality for women, says Geetha Shivarajkumar

April 30, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivarajkumar said on Tuesday, April 30, that the Congress can ensure equality in the society for women.

Speaking at a women’s conclave of the Congress at Kiri Manjeshwara, in Udupi district, under the Byndoor Assembly segment which is part of the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency which will go to the polls on May 7, she said that the Congress can control the inflation. People should not pay heed to the rumours over the guarantee schemes of the party, she said.

The spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Nikhet Raj Mourya alleged that the Union government led by the BJP has failed to provide justice to arecanut growers who are in large numbers in Tirthahalli and Shikaripura taluks.

The Union government has failed to control import of arecanut, he alleged.

Mr. Mourya alleged that the Union government led by the BJP has been trying to divide the society on the basis of religion and caste since it came to power.

Actor Duniya Vijay alleged that the BJP is sowing the seeds of hate between the Hindus and Muslims.

Actor Shivarajkumar also spoke.

