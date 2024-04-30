GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress can ensure equality for women, says Geetha Shivarajkumar

Spokesperson of KPCC Nikhet Raj Mourya allege that the Union government led by the BJP has failed to provide justice to arecanut growers who are in large numbers in Tirthahalli and Shikaripura taluks

April 30, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivarajkumar speaking at a women’s conclave of the Congress near Byndoor in Udupi district on Tuesday, April 30.

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivarajkumar speaking at a women’s conclave of the Congress near Byndoor in Udupi district on Tuesday, April 30. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A large number of people gathered at the women’s conclave of the Congress at Kiri Manjeshwara near Byndoor in Udupi district on Tuesday, April 30.

A large number of people gathered at the women’s conclave of the Congress at Kiri Manjeshwara near Byndoor in Udupi district on Tuesday, April 30. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivarajkumar said on Tuesday, April 30, that the Congress can ensure equality in the society for women.

Speaking at a women’s conclave of the Congress at Kiri Manjeshwara, in Udupi district, under the Byndoor Assembly segment which is part of the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency which will go to the polls on May 7, she said that the Congress can control the inflation. People should not pay heed to the rumours over the guarantee schemes of the party, she said.

The spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Nikhet Raj Mourya alleged that the Union government led by the BJP has failed to provide justice to arecanut growers who are in large numbers in Tirthahalli and Shikaripura taluks.

The Union government has failed to control import of arecanut, he alleged.

Mr. Mourya alleged that the Union government led by the BJP has been trying to divide the society on the basis of religion and caste since it came to power.

Actor Duniya Vijay alleged that the BJP is sowing the seeds of hate between the Hindus and Muslims.

Actor Shivarajkumar also spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.