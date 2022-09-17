Congress cadres stage protest demanding repair of road stretch in Karkala

Councillor Shubhada Rao said that motorists and auto rickshaw drivers are finding it difficult due to big craters and potholes

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 17, 2022 23:17 IST

Congress workers staging a protest in Karkala demanding repair of roads. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress workers in Karkala took out a procession and staged a protest on Saturday demanding repair of the 1.5 km road stretch from Mooru Marga to Bhavan Mill.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Karkala Town Municipal Council councillor Shubhada Rao said that motorists and auto rickshaw drivers are finding it difficult on the stretch due to big craters and potholes.

Mr. Rao said that Karkala MLA and Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar flaunts about developments everywhere, but in reality right under his nose, the road in Karkala is in pathetic condition.

‘‘As soon as the local traders, auto rickshaw union members supported our decision of holding a protest today, the authorities put the wet mix (mixture of cement, sand, and coarse aggregate) just the previous day on Friday,” he said.

Mr. Rao asked why did the Karkala TMC did not do it earlier. However, the wet mix placed on the stretch will not remain for long. This is an eyewash, he said.

He said that the Karkala TMC president Suma Keshav is making a false promise that bids have been floated to repair the road stretch.

Earlier too the Congress had staged protests demanding repair of the particular stretch.

