Congress blames BJP for hurling stones at MLC’s house in Mangaluru

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, and president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee K. Harish Kumar alleged on Friday, August 23, that BJP was responsible for miscreants hurling stones at Mr. D’Souza’s house in Valencia on Wednesday night (August 21).

Speaking to presspersons before launching a padayatra from Valencia to the BJP’s district office at PVS Circle to condemn the attack, Mr. D’Souza alleged that only the BJP could do it (throwing stones).

Accusing the BJP of indulging in “goondaism”, he said that the padayatra was planned to advise the BJP not to resort to such incidents. “Indulging in goondaism is the culture of the BJP,” the MLC alleged.

Asked about how he can blame the BJP as the miscreants are still unknown, the MLC said that a recent statement that stones should have been hurled at him much earlier came from a person in the BJP circle.

Defending himself over his recent statement of launching a “Bangladesh-like agitation against the Governor”, the MLC said that his statement has been misunderstood. “I gave an example that the Governor sanctioning the prosecution of the Chief Minister might lead to a Bangladesh-like agitation in the State. The Governor has the responsibility to ensure that it should not happen. This is what I meant,” Mr. D’Souza said.

Workers stopped at Kankanady

Meanwhile, the police prevented the Congress workers at Kankanady from proceeding to the BJP’s district office. Hence, the workers ended their padayatra there after the leaders addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar demanded that the police arrest persons behind the stone pelting within 24 hours. The police should reveal whom they have identified, he said.

At the same time, Mr. Kumar blamed the BJP for the stone pelting. He said that the BJP could not tolerate the growth of Mr. D’Souza in politics and hence it was behind the attack.

BJP workers shout slogans against Congress

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, and Satish Kumpala, president of the party’s district unit, and workers gathered outside the BJP district office and shouted slogans in favour of the BJP and against the Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kamath said that Dakshina Kannada is a strong citadel of the BJP.

