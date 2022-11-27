Congress allegations against BJP on voters’ data collection in Bengaluru baseless: C.N. Ashwath Narayan

November 27, 2022 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday, November 26, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has already ordered a thorough probe into an NGO collecting electors’ details in Bengaluru and termed the allegations by the Congress that the BJP had indulged in malpractices as baseless.

The Minister was responding to queries by reporters on the issue of Chilume Educational, Cultural and Rural Development Trust, an NGO known to him, allegedly collecting personal details of thousands of voters in Bengaluru, by ‘impersonating’ its field staff as booth-level officers at Kota in Udupi district. Dr. Narayan was participating in ‘Holapu-2022’, a sports and cultural event organised for elected representatives of local bodies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Electoral roll revision was a routine process undertaken by the Election Commission so that transparency was maintained in the democratic process of electing people’s representatives. If anyone other than the ECI conducts the process, the issue would be investigated while the law would take its own course. He was not afraid of the ECI probe, Dr. Narayan said adding that it was the Congress that always indulged in malpractices during the election process.

Stating that he was in favour of the probe, the Minister said he wanted it to examine whether the NGO or any official had indulged in malpractices while collecting the data. No eligible voter should be left out of the rolls preventing them from casting their rights on which the entire democracy rests. The government was committed to initiate suitable action against persons concerned if there were any irregularities in the electoral rolls revision.

Dr. Narayan alleged that the Congress has a history of indulging in such malpractices in the past. BJP is a party that believes in people’s mandate and does not indulge in such activities, he stressed.