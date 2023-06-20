Congress activists beat empty plates protesting against Union government’s denial of rice

June 20, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Emulating the beating of empty plates by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in 2017 over the denial of funds from the Kollur Mookambika temple for midday meals at Srirama Vidya Kendra and Sridevi Vidya Kendra in Kalladaka, the Congress activists did the same in Mangaluru on Tuesday over, what the Congress said, the Union government’s denial of rice for the Anna Bhagya Scheme.

“Denial of rice (for Anna Bhagya scheme) is nothing but snatching food from the poor. It’s akin to snatching the food plate,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president B. Ramanath Rai during the protest held near the Clock Tower in Mangaluru.

“They (BJP activists) beat empty plates (in 2017). We are doing the same now as this decision of the Union government is akin to hitting the poor on their stomachs,” Mr. Rai said.

Among those who took part in the protest included former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo, KPCC spokesperson, and former MLC Ivan D’Souza.

Mr. Rai, who was Minister In-charge of Dakshina Kannada, was caught in the storm over the State government’s decision in 2017 asking the temple to stop donation of its funds for the midday meals of the Srirama Vidya Kendra and the Sridevi Vidya Kendra managed by the Sri Rama Vidyakendra Trust, which is led by RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

The issue was among ones raised by the BJP in the Assembly elections that followed and Mr. Rai was defeated in 2018 elections.

In Udupi, the Congress took out a protest march from the district Congress office. A protest meet was held near the Brahmagiri Circle.

Addressing the protesters, senior leader of the Congress Vijay Kumar Sorake said the denial of rice by the Centre is nothing but a ploy to scuttle the Anna Bhagya scheme of providing 10 kg free foodgrains to the poor.

Udupi District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor and other leaders including Prasad Raj Kanchan participated in the protest.

