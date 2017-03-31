Congress a house divided in the city corporation

The ruling Congress is a house divided in the council of Mangaluru City Corporation now, with the fissures, which appeared while selecting the mayoral candidate two weeks ago, becoming deeper in the meeting of the council on Thursday.

The differences among councillors had forced the Congress leaders to conduct an internal election to select the mayoral candidate.

The faction which had opposed the candidature of Kavita Sanil, though voted in her favour in the mayoral election, now appears to have decided to disrupt all meetings of the council.

Interestingly the Opposition BJP in the council has joined hands with this faction by boycotting the meeting of the council on Thursday.

The faction opposed to Ms. Sanil took the role of Opposition in Thursday’s meeting.

Some councillors of the opposition faction, speaking to media on the occasion, alleged that the sitting arrangement of the senior-most councillor Lancelot Pinto, elected for the sixth consecutive term, had been changed in the first meeting presided over by Ms. Sanil.

Usually senior councillors, former Mayors are given front or second rows in the ruling bench. They alleged that in Thursday’s meeting Mr. Pinto had been allotted the seat in the middle.

They alleged that the district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai was not listening to their grievances and the new Mayor was not taking all into confidence.

They hinted that they would continue to disrupt the proceedings of the next meetings also. The opposition faction councillors said that many of them are now not frequenting the chamber of the Mayor. Instead many councillors are seen in the chamber of Deputy Mayor Rajaneesh.

If the two former Mayors, Harinath and Mahabala Marla, sat through the meeting on Thursday, the former Mayor Jacintha Vijaya Alfred boycotted it.

Amid chaos in the meeting, A.C. Vinayaraj, the ruling party councillor said that the council meetings are meant to address the issues of people and not to indulge in petty politics.

J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South, said that people observed the functioning of the corporation.

If the elected representatives failed to live up to the expectations of the people they would not excuse them.