‘Cong. will protest seeking free vaccination’

Mangaluru

04 August 2021 00:38 IST

The Congress will hold a agitation if the State government fails to arrange, by August 15, an appropriate quantity of COVID-19 vaccine for the second dose in Dakshina Kannada, said District Congress president and MLC K. Harish Kumar here recently. Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said that the supply to Dakshina Kannada was reduced drastically in the last few days.

As against the demand for 37,000 doses, the district was getting only 1,000 doses. “We met Deputy Commissioner last week and he admitted to a shortage of supply,” he said.

When vaccination was the only way to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the district cannot afford a shortage of vaccine. The district was reporting an average of 300 new cases every day since last few days.

Mr. Kumar said the State government has tied the hands of Congress legislators by not allowing them to make use of the local area development funds to procure vaccine and administer it to the needy.