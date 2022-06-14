‘Cong. will continue to fight for the oppressed’

Congress will continue to fight for the oppressed and uphold constitutional values, said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad here on Tuesday.

Addressing party workers at the Nava Sankalp Shibir organised by Dakshina Kannada Pradesh Congress Committee, Mr. Hariprasad said it should not be perceived that the Congress is here to appease minorities.

“Any attack on minorities or oppressed classes is not just an attack on those communities but an attack on the Constitution. The Congress is here to safeguard the Constitution and its values,” he said.

Mr. Hariprasad said that Congressmen, more so from Dakshina Kannada, should deeply think on the way to root out Bharatiya Janata Party and Sangh Parivar organisations from the district. The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have mixed religion in politics and made this region a Hindutva laboratory, he said.

“The situation is not so grave as seen just after Partition in 1947. But we need to tie BJP and prevent escalation of the situation resulting from communal politics, which has disastrous consequences.” Party workers should deeply introspect and come out with Dakshina Kannada declaration, which should contain strategies to effectively counter BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations in Dakshina Kannada

The party has begun introspection and it started with national level Chintan Shibir at Udaipur. A similar Shibir was held at the state level early this month. Chintan Shibirs are being held at the district level, Mr. Hariprasad said.

Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Saleem Ahamed said district level Shibirs will be held by June 20 and party will release district-wise declarations that will reflect on local problems. The party will bring out manifesto for each district.

KPCC Vice President and Dakshina Kannada District party unit In-charge Madhu Bangarappa also spoke.

More than 200 select party workers from across the district attended the Nava Sankalap Shibir held at a convention centre in Adyar of the city. The party workers submitted their representations before six committees on political affairs, economic affairs, social justice, farmers, organisation, and women and youth affairs. The views were complied and a draft of Dakshina Kannada district declaration was submitted by Dakshina Kannada District Congress President and MLC K. Harish Kumar to Mr. Ahmed on Tuesday.