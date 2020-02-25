‘Cong. will bite the dust as AICC has failed to appoint KPCC chief’

BJP State president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel handing over the party flag to the new district unit president Kuilady Suresh Nayak in Udupi on Monday.

UDUPI

25 February 2020 01:30 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said that the Congress would bite the dust in the State as that party high command was unable to appoint a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president despite their resignations months ago.

He was speaking at a function held to install the president and other office-bearers of the district unit of the BJP here. He handed over the party flag to the new district unit president Kuilady Suresh Nayak on the occasion.

Mr. Kateel said that if the Congress high command appointed D.K. Shivakumar as KPCC president, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would leave the party and vice-versa. If the party high command managed to accommodate both Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah, then the former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara would leave the party.

The Congress was in a poor shape because of corruption, dynastic politics, hunger for power and a weak organisation, he said.

The people in the State had appreciated the good work carried out by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in reaching out to the people of the districts of North Karnataka when there were floods there.

People had also liked the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in abrogating Article 370 giving special status for Jammu and Kashmir. A Ram Temple would be built in Ayodhya within three years. Udupi should be made a “Congress Mukt” district, Mr. Kateel said.

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said that since 1980, the Congress had only two All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidents, who were not from the Nehru-Gandhi family, they were P.V. Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri. But in the BJP, the party presidents got changed every three years. It was not under the clutches of a dynasty as the Congress was, she said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, Raghupati Bhat, B.M. Sukumar Shetty, Lalaji Mendon, MLAs, Dinakar Babu, president of the Zilla Panchayat, and Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, president of the Coastal Development Authority, were present.