Cong. stages dharna against Union govt.’s ‘anti-people policies’

Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Minister, said on Monday that since the Union government had not provided proper information, the Supreme Court recently delivered a judgment affecting reservations for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He was speaking at a dharna organised by the district unit of the Congress over the “anti-people polices” and hike in prices of LPG cylinders by the Union government, near the War Memorial, here.

Mr. Sorake said that as a result of the Centre’s attitude, it would no longer be binding on States to fill posts under reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. There would be no reservation in promotions for SC/ST. This would hamper the progress of these communities.

Though there were protests in different parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens because they were discriminatory, the Centre was least bothered about it. Some laws were being passed despite them being unconstitutional, he said.

The Centre had hiked the price of a LPG cylinder by ₹140. But the elected legislators and parliamentarians from the State were silent on it. A person who faced grave charges had been made Minister in the State Cabinet, he said.

Though the districts of North Karnataka had faced worst floods six months ago, the Centre has not released ₹31,000 crore sought by the State government. Public sector undertakings such as LIC of India and BSNL were facing tough times owing to the attitude of the Union government, Mr. Sorake said.